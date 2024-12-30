Hezbollah thanks Supreme Leader for continued support

Sheikh Daamoush expressed his gratitude for the support that the Iranian people have shown towards the Lebanese people, adding, "Thanks to the esteemed people of Iran, who have unanimously agreed to support the Lebanese people, the necessary funds will be provided," as reported by Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV Network on Monday.

He also thanked the Iraqi government, the nation, and the authorities in Najaf, as well as the holy shrines of Iraq and Iran, for their support of the Lebanese people, noting, “The 'Promise and Commitment' campaign has been initiated thanks to your collaboration and efforts, and it will be completed with your continued support.”

In his address to the Lebanese people, he stated, "We will fulfill the promise of our martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the plans of Sayyed Safi al-Din, and the commitments of our secretary-general. You will return to your homes, which will be more beautiful than ever before."

