Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 18

- Leader: Enemy seeks to overshadow Gen. Soleimani’s assassination with plane tragedy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Friday the enemy tried to use the “bitter” tragedy of accidentally downing a Ukrainian airliner to overshadow the funeral of a top commander assassinated in a US drone strike.

- Zarif: Iranian bank to open branch in India

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Bank Pasargad plans to open a branch in India to facilitate bilateral trade between the Iran and the South Asian country.

- Iran raps Europe for caving in to ‘high school bully’ Trump in nuclear deal

Iran on Thursday criticized three European states that had succumbed to “high school bully” Donald Trump when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear deal the US president dishonored in 2018.

- Leader: Missile attack ‘among days of God’

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei lashed out at Western countries as he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years, dismissing "American clowns” who he said pretend to support the Iranian nation but want to stick their "poisoned dagger” into its back.

- U.S. to suffer heavy defeat if troops not withdrawn

A senior official from Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq group, which is part of the country’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, says his fellow comrades are ready to inflict heavy losses on American troops should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision demanding the withdrawal of all U.S.-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

- Iran start 2020 Asian Handball Championship on high note

Iran began the 2020 Asian Men’s Handball Championship on high note on Friday.

- Actor Shahab Hosseini criticizes cineastes over withdrawal from Fajr festival

Shahab Hosseini, the star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning movies “A Separation” and “The Salesman”, has criticized those Iranian cineastes who have withdrawn from the Fajr Film Festival.

- 2020 Paralympics will be biggest yet: Craig Spence

Craig Spence, the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) chief marketing and communications officer, says that Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be spectacular and possibly the biggest yet.

- CBI officially launches open market operation system

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) officially launched an open market operation (OMO) system on Thursday, as part of its monetary policy to curb inflation, control interest rates in the interbank market and manage liquidity, IRIB reported.

- Mistrust of European powers underlined

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reiterated his mistrust of European powers with regard to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying they have now proven to be totally at the beck and call of the United States.

- Hemmati defends currency control policy

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran says the bank has had at its disposal few policy options to address problems that have plagued the economy for years and came to the surface after the US imposed new sanctions in late 2018.

- Flood damage to Sistan-Baluchestan agro sector estimated at $46m

A preliminary estimate of damage caused by torrential rainfall to the agriculture sector of the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province tops 6,000 billion rials ($46 million).

