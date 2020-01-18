Iranian feature Domino to compete in German, Bulgarian film festivals

After its nomination at the main competition section of the 53rd edition of Hof International Film Festival in Germany, Domino paved its way to Sofia's Menar and Germany's Max Ophuls film festivals.

Max Ophuls Film Festival is slated to host Domino on January 21-22. This festival has over 40 years of record and is one of the most important festivals for finding the talents of young filmmakers from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The Sofia's Menar Film Festival will also display Domino on January 18 and a Professor of Persian literature at Sofia University, Ludmila Yaniova, who has also written a book on Iran female filmmakers, will review the film after displaying it.

The film is about a young woman, Yalda, who despite many disagreements with her husband, she tries to maintain her marriage because of her worries about the future and fears of prejudice. But the differences are growing and there is no communication between the two. In the end, there is no other choice but divorce.

Yalda moves back to her family, but they want to hide the divorce, and so Yalda has to stay away from her relatives. These developments change Yalda into a completely different person.

The Hof International Film Festival, founded in 1967, is one of the most important film festivals in Germany. Filmmakers such as Maren Ade, Tom Tykwer, Caroline Link, Wim Wenders, Jim Jarmusch, Werner Herzog, and Peter Jackson had their premieres in Hof as the kick-off platform for an international career. Thus, the Hof International Film Festival is considered the festival for new discoveries.

The 53rd Hof International Film Festival was held on October 22-27, 2019 with the film Baumbacher Syndrome by Gregory Kirchhoff.

«دومینو» به جشنواره‌های بلغارستان و آلمان راه یافت

تهران- ایرنا- فیلم سینمایی «دومینو» ساخته لاله برزگر بعد از نامزدی بهترین فیلم در جشنواره هوف آلمان به جشنواره های صوفیا منار بلغارستان و ماکس افولس آلمان راه یافت.

جشنواره ماکس افولس آلمان در اول و دوم بهمن ماه میزبان دومینو است. این جشنواره با بیش از ۴۰ سال سابقه از مهمترین جشنواره های استعدادیابی فیلمسازان جوان از آلمان، اتریش و سوئیس بوده که این فیلم محصول مشترک ایران و آلمان در این جشنواره حضور خواهد داشت.

بیست و هشتم دی ماه در نمایش فیلم دومینو در جشنواره صوفیا منار خانم لودمیلا یانیوا استاد ادبیات فارسی دانشگاه صوفیا، که کتابی درباره زنان فیلمساز ایرانی نوشته است، به نقد و بررسی این فیلم خواهد پرداخت.

دومینو به تهیه کنندگی لاله برزگر سال گذشته در تهران جلوی دوربین رفت‌. داستان فیلم‌ درباره یلدا دختر جوانی است که سعی دارد در کنار تحصیل و کار، مشکلات زندگی زناشویی خود را پشت سر بگذارد، اما از پس همه مسئولیت ها برآمدن، پیچیده تر از آن است که او می اندیشد.

عوامل اصلی فیلم‌ عبارتند از: بازیگران: سونیا سنجری، کیوان محمدی، آرش عفیف، نسیم بهادری، فرخ مهر کیوان، محمد رضا برزگر، مجری طرح و مدیر تولید: محمد حسین سیف، مدیر فیلمبرداری: محمدرضا سجادیان، موسیقی: نینا برزگر، مدیر صدابرداری: هادی معنوی پور، عکاس: حسین شعاعی، علیرضا صفری دولو مدیر روابط عمومی و مشاور رسانه ای فیلم.