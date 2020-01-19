Parliament to review AFC restrictions on Iranian football

Majlis Commission on the Youth and Sports is studying the issue in presence of the Minister of Sports and Youth and the head of the National Olympic Committee on Sunday.

AFC sent a letter to Iran’s national soccer federation saying they will not be hosting international soccer matches in the country.

The Iranian federation rejected the notion that the country is unfit to host matches in a letter to the AFC.

“Iran is fully ready to host various teams as it has repeatedly proven during the past several years,” Amirmehdi Alavi, a spokesman for the Iranian federation said.

"If this decision is made, we will certainly not attend these matches because we believe that Persepolis has a special status in Asia and we are the most spectacular team in the ancient continent," he added.

"Iran is one of the safest countries in West Asia and the region."

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish