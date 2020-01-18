Persepolis will not accept AFC decision: General Manager

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a letter to Iran’s national soccer federation saying they will not be hosting international soccer matches in the country.

The Iranian federation rejected the notion that the country is unfit to host matches in a responding letter to the AFC.

“Iran is fully ready to host various teams as it has repeatedly proven during the past several years,” Amirmahdi Alavi, a spokesman for the Iranian federation.

Persepolis General Manager Mohammad Hassan Ansarifard reacting to the AFC decision to ban Iranian teams hosting international soccer matches in the country, said: "This is a decision taken by the competition committee and we must prevent it before going to the executive committee." In this regard, we will hold meetings today so that we can prevent these events against Iranian football.

"If this decision is made, we will certainly not attend these matches because we believe that Persepolis has a special status in Asia and we are the most spectacular team in the ancient continent," he added.

"Iran is one of the safest countries in West Asia and the region," Ansarifard said.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish