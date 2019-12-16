Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 16

** IRAN DAILY

- Some regional players seek to gain ‘hegemony’: Iran FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday blasted “some regional actors” for using “disparities” in the Middle East to gain “hegemony”.

- Zanganeh: South Pars development creates export opportunity

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Sunday that Iran is exporting oil products due to the development of its gas supply know-how and giant South Pars (SP) field.

- Air pollution forces Tehran schools, universities to close

A brownish-gray haze from heavy smog draped Iran’s capital on Sunday, shuttering schools and universities in Tehran and some other cities once again, state media reported, amid news of further air pollution to linger over the city.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Enemies go no holds barred against Iran

Iran’s telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time "aimed at spying on government intelligence”.

- Unredacted OPCW documents show changes in final version of Douma report

The WikiLeaks website has released its third package of documents concerning a chemical weapons report on the Syrian city of Douma published by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

- Iranian athletes win three medals at Asian Youth Sport Climbing Championship

Iranian athletes have claimed two gold medals and one silver at the 2019 Asian Youth Sport Climbing Championship in Banglore, India.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “When the Moon Was Full” tops at Carcassonne festival

Iranian director Narges Abyar’s acclaimed movie “When the Moon Was Full” won the grand prize at the 2nd edition of the Carcassonne International Political Film Festival in France, a public relations team for the movie announced on Sunday.

- Estili not satisfied with Iran U23’s preparation

Iran coach Hamid Estili has expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s preparation for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

- Malaysian PM calls U.S. sanctions on Iran a ‘form of dictatorship’

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said that Washington’s sanctions against Iran are a “form of dictatorship”.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran Industries Ministry sets target to enhance exports to neighbors

The Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade has set a target of raising Iran's annual exports to neighboring countries to $48 billion by the fiscal 2021-22, the deputy industries said.

- ETFs value at $1.4b

The overall value of exchange-traded funds in Iran’s stock market reached 190.6 trillion rials ($1.49 billion) in the month to November 21, up 3.47% on a monthly basis.

- Mineral exporters told to respect currency repatriation regulations

The Ministry of Industries has conditioned the granting of permission for export of minerals to exporting companies’ commitments to repatriate overseas earnings.

