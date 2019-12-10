Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 10

** IRAN DAILY

- Negotiations ‘necessary’ if they foil plots: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday described negotiations as “necessary” and “revolutionary” if they help Iran foil enemy plots.

- Iranian airline starts flights to Uzbekistan

Iran’s Zagros Airlines began flying on the Tehran-Tashkent-Tehran route on Monday, Trend News Agency reported citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

- Tehran backs Afghan-led peace process: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced Tehran’s support for “an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process”, saying a withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-weary nation could pave the way for the peace and reconciliation process.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Was Afghanistan war worth $1 trillion?

Senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign — and hid "unmistakable evidence” that it was unwinnable, according to a damning report by the Washington Post.

- Russia warplanes intercept Zionist regime jets over Syria

Russian fighter jets have intercepted the Zionist regime’s warplanes that were flying over southern Syria, media reports say.

- Iran favorite to win AFC Futsal Championships: Turkmenistan coach

Turkmenistan head coach Robert Grdovic believes that Iran is the number one favorite to win title at the AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Seven and a Half” crowned best at Sydney Persian Film Festival

“Seven and a Half”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran, won the Golden Gazelle for best film at the 8th Persian Film Festival in the Australian city of Sydney, the organizers announced on Sunday.

- Shoja Khalilzadeh voted best goal of ACL 2019

After nearly four million votes, the best goal of the 2019 AFC Champions League has been decided with Shojae Khalilzadeh's incredible scissor kick for Persepolis against Al Ahli named the winning effort following the public poll on the-AFC.com.

- Iran ready for full prisoner swap with the U.S.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iran is ready for a full prisoner swap with the United States, noting that the “ball is in the U.S. court”.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Talks underway on possible visit by Rouhani to Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Tokyo is in discussions about a possible visit to Japan by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later this month, in an attempt to try to resolve Iran’s nuclear impasse with the United States.

- Non-oil foreign trade falls 7.8 percent to $55 billion

Iran's non-oil foreign trade (excluding crude oil, mazut, kerosene and exports via suitcase trade) during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21) stood at $55.42 billion, indicating a 7.88% decline compared with the same period of last year, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration reported.

- Stocks extend rally

Tehran Stock Exchange marked its sixteenth rally in a row Monday after its benchmark climbed 1% as investors keep both eyes on positive signals from currency market.

