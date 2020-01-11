Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 11

** IRAN DAILY

- Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s anti-terror efforts contributed to int’l security

President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday anti-terror efforts by Iran’s assassinated military commander, who was assassinated by the US last week in Iraq, contributed to international security.

- Iran getting ‘better’ on foreign oil sale, reclaiming money: CBI

Iran’s chief banker said Tehran has devised alternative ways to bypass US embargoes against its oil exports and to retrieve revenues.

- US comes under fire at UNSC meeting for assassinating Lt. Gen. Soleimani

Dozens of countries attending a UN Security Council meeting used the forum to take a swipe at the US administration for assassinating the Middle East’s most prominent anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

- Iraq wants U.S. to prepare for troop pullout

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi has asked the United States to send a delegation to Baghdad to begin preparing for a troop pullout, his office says.

- Zionist regime kills 8 Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters in Syria

The Zionist regime has launched several airstrikes on eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, killing at least eight fighters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), a key player in the fight against Daesh and other groups in the region.

- Iran, Uzbekistan share spoils at AFC U-23 Championship

Iran’s second-half revival helped them to a 1-1 draw with reigning champion Uzbekistan in its opening AFC U-23 Championship Group C clash.

Uzbekistan went ahead through an Islomjon Kobilov penalty kick just before half-time, but Iran drew with Reza Dehghani’s 58th minute equalizer to claim a share of the spoils at Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla, Thailand.

- Director Masud Bakhshi withdraws from Sundance festival over U.S. enmity to Iran

Iranian director Masud Bakhshi has withdrawn from the Sundance Film Festival in protest of the hostile U.S. actions against Iran, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Friday.

- Sports minister meets FIFA President Infantino

Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, hold a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Lausanne, Switzerland.

- U.S. emulating Daesh as it threatens to destroy Iran’s cultural heritage: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the United States is seeking to emulate the war crimes of Daesh by threatening to destroy the cultural heritage of Iran.

- CBI to help lift stock market

Following sharp falls in the Tehran stock markets throughout last week, a senior bank official spoke about a plan to help support the market by granting loans to investors for purchasing shares.

- With over 1.3m tons, KSC ranks 1st in steel exports

With a total of 1.37 million tons of exports during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Dec. 21, 2019) and 108,127 tons in the ninth month (Nov. 22-Dec 21), Khuzestan Steel Company was Iran's biggest exporter.

- Banks sell surplus property, generate $1 billion

Banks and credit institutions have sold property and non-financial assets worth 150 trillion rials ($1.1 billion) since the beginning of current fiscal year in March 2019, said an official with the Economy Ministry.

