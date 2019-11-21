Iran national U23 football team loses to Qatar in friendly

The friendly match was held in Doha on Thursday.

Iran’s Omid Nurafkan scored Iran’s only goal.

Iran defeated Australia 2-1 in a friendly match in Doha, Qatar in October and will play two friendly matches with Indonesia.

Iran and Qatar football teams are preparing for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

Iranian team have been handed a tough group in the competition, where they are drawn in Group C along with defending champions Uzbekistan, China and South Korea.

The competition will be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26 and the top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan as the AFC representatives.

Iran has not been in the Olympics since the 1976 games in Munich.

