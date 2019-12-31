Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 31

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Era of pressure to be over soon

President Hassan Rouhani said Monday the era of pressure against the Iranian nation will sooner or later be over as the Islamic Republic’s enemies have realized that they cannot bend Iranians to their will.

- Iran’s power generation output up by 13,000 MW in six years: Minister

Iran’s electricity generation capacity has witnessed a 13,000-megawatt growth since 2013, said the country’s energy minister.

- Moderate quake hits south Iran; no damage reported

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday near Bandar Abbas, site of a major oil refinery, Iranian state media reported, adding there were no reports of casualties or damage to oil installations.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Enemies’ dreams dealt another blow

Millions of Iranians from various social strata flocked to the streets across the country Monday to mark the 10th anniversary of mass rallies held on December 30, 2009 to renew allegiance to the Islamic establishment.

- Taliban say have ‘no ceasefire plans’ in Afghanistan

The Taliban have denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumors swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting after more than 18 years of war.

- AFC lauds Iranian beach soccer, futsal teams

The 2010s produced countless classic moments and footballing landmarks from both established and developing Asian nations.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Over 60,000 titles published in Iran over past year

Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi said on Monday that over 60,000 book titles have been published in Iran over the past year.

- Bana, Mohammadi named 2019 Asian best coaches

United World Wrestling Asia has announced the “Best Wrestlers” in each style, the “Best Coaches” in each style and the “Most Active National Federation”.

- Petchem industry at forefront of Iran’s non-oil exports

President Hassan Rouhani stressed the significant role of Iran’s petrochemical industry in the country’s economy in the face of U.S. sanctions, saying that it is at the forefront of the country’s non-oil exports, IRNA reported.

