Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran brushes off European missile claims as ‘false’

Iran on Thursday rejected pressure to shelve its ballistic missile program after a European letter to the UN Security Council accused Tehran of developing rockets capable of delivering nuclear bombs.

- Iran exports some $2.8b in agro-food over seven months: Official

Iran’s foreign sales of agro-food products in the seven-month period ending on October 22, 2019 reached a total of 2.794 billion, said a government official.

- Iran-Thailand ties stand test of time: Ambassador

. Thai Ambassador to Iran Kallayana Vipattipumiprates expressed his satisfaction with Bangkok-Tehran relations, saying, “Our amicable relations have stood the test of time and continued to blossom.”

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Chaos, violence hits France amid massive strike

A nationwide general strike hit France for a second day Friday in a row over planned pension reforms by the government, causing chaos across the country.

- Yemeni air forces shoot down Saudi spy drones

Yemeni forces have intercepted and shot down three surveillance drone belonging to the Saudi military coalition, flying in the skies over the border of the southwestern Saudi region of Jizan in two days.

- Marc Wilmots quits as Iran coach

Marc Wilmots left his role as coach of Iran national football team, just seven months after replacing Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the three-time Asian champion.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran discover AFC Futsal Championship 2020 fate

Iran have learned their fate at the AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020 at the official draw which was conducted at Ashgabat’s Olympia Hotel on Friday.

- No limitations on Iran’s oil output acceptable: Zanganeh

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Iran would not accept any limitations on its oil output and will produce at its full capacity when the U.S. sanctions are removed, Shana reported.

- Iran to cooperate in renovating Syria’s water, wastewater networks

Iran, and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday for cooperation in renovating Syria’s water and wastewater networks, IRNA reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- OPEC, Non-OPEC agree on deeper oil output cut

OPEC and its allies (OPEC+ including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, South Sudan and Sudan) led by Russia agreed to cut output by an additional 500,000 barrels per day until March 2020 as the 177th OPEC meeting held in Vienna, Austria, closed on Friday.

- Promoting Hormuz Peace Initiative in Kuwait

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi traveled to Kuwait on Thursday to elaborate on the Hormuz peace initiative introduced by President Hassan Rouhani during the United Nations General Assembly in September as a solution to regional problems.

- Banks streamlining operations before merger

An unprecedented bank merger is underway in Iran since last March in which five banks and credit institutions affiliated to military organization are being merged with the state-owned Bank Sepah.

