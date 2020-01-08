Iran official reacts to Pompeo's claim

Hesamodin Ashna, advisor to President Rouhani wrote in his tweet: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi says we have offered to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the General has been the message carrier of Iran and has had an official meeting with me.

"Zarif says that is true and that the Genaral (Qasem Soleimani) has carried the diplomatic message,"Ashna said, "Pompeo claims we are sure there was no message because I asked the Saudis myself." Wow!?

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hours ago, at a news conference, alleged that Lt Gen Qasem Soleimani did not carry any messages from Iran to Saudi Arabia during his trip to Baghdad.

In completing his allegation, Pompeo added that he had spoken to his Saudi counterpart about this and that he had not.

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning.

Millions of Iranians all around the country took to the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of the martyred General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to a heinous crime against the Iranian Commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

General Soleimani, was involved in diplomatic contacts with the regional leaders and was carrying a message to the Saudi leaders during a visit to Baghdad when he was assassinated, according to the Iraqi prime minister.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish