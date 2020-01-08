Zarif terms Iran's attack to US base as "proportionate measure"

In a twitter post early Wednesday morning, he said "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched."

Zarif went on to stress that "We do not seek escalation or war but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

