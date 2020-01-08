Iran Armed Forces to give a more crushing response to any US wickedness

Baqeri made the remarks talking about the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' (IRGC) proportionate reciprocity operation carried out early on Wednesday and targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq in response to the US Jan 3 assassination of the IRGC Qods Force commander, Lt Gen Qasem Soleimani.
About the IRGC operation, Gen Baqeri said it was just a small part of the capabilities of the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces.
Today, it is time for the wicked US officials to understand the Islamic Republic power and opt for a principled method to make its terrorist army leave the region.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, reacting to Gen Soleimani's martyrdom, stressed on January 4 that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.
