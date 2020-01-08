Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 8

** IRAN DAILY

- Iranians bid farewell to Gen. Soleimani in hometown

An ocean of mourners thronged the streets in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman, the hometown of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, to bid farewell to the top commander who was assassinated by the US military during a visit to neighboring Iraq.

- CBI controlling foreign currency market: Chief

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said the bank is fully controlling the foreign currency market and people should not have any worries over the exchange rates.

- Zarif accuses US of ‘state terrorism’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called US President Donald Trump’s decision to order the drone strike that killed the country’s top military commander an act of “state terrorism” in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hurricane of grief and rage in Kerman

Millions of mourners thronged the streets in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman on Tuesday to attend a final funeral for the Middle East’s most prominent anti-terror commander who was assassinated by the U.S. in Baghdad on Friday.

- Thousands bid farewell to Abu Mahdi in Iraq

Thousands of Iraqis packed the streets of Basra on Tuesday to mourn Hashd al-Sha’abi commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, martyred last week by a U.S. air strike alongside his Iranian mentor General Qassim Soleimani.

- Iran defeat Chinese Taipei at Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification

Iran beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14) at the AVC Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament on Tuesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Culture minister responds to Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s cultural sites

Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has commented on President Donald Trump’s threat to target Iranian cultural sites in case Iran’s retaliation for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

- Iran start Olympic Qualification Tournament on high

Iran’s men’s volleyball team eased past Chinese Taipei 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14) at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jiangmen, China on Tuesday.

- Muslims should unite after Gen. Soleimani’s assassination: Malaysian PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday that Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats, describing the U.S. assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as immoral.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- South Pars output up 7%

Iranian engineers designed and built the deck and local companies supplied 60% of the equipment for the huge structure

- Steel production capacity projected to top 43m tons

Iran’s steel production capacity is expected to reach 43.6 million tons by the end of the next Iranian year (March 20, 2021), while the actual production is estimated to hit 31.1 million tons by utilizing 71% of the nominal capacity.

- Stocks continue losing streak

As negative psychological conditions continue to undermine financial sectors, the stock market in Tehran took another drubbing on Tuesday as investors embrace extra caution regarding future developments.

