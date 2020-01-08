Iran UN envoy writes to int'l organizations, Vienna-based ambassadors over Soleimani assassination

In the letter, he said that the martyrdom of General Soleimani along with the acting commander of Iraq's Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis and eight of his companions is a barbaric crime and clear example of state terrorism, order for which was issued by US President Donald Trump.

The terrorist attack clearly runs counter to all the established international regulations, norms and standards including UN Charter, the letter said.

The assassination of General Soleimani, great national champion and flag bearer of the fight against terrorism in the region, is another conspicuous document for the US empty claims in fighting terrorism and extremism as well as its disregard for peace and security in the region, the envoy noted in his letter.

Hailing the role of Soleimani in protecting people and certain regional governments on their own request, he said that the reality was also acknowledged and appreciated by senior officials of the countries.

Noting that Soleimani has been invited by the Iraqi premier to discuss regional developments when he was martyred, he said that the US committed the crime in flagrant breach of an independent country's sovereignty.

Warning that assassination of Soleimani will severely escalate tensions in the region, Gharibabadi reiterated that Washington should stand accountable for the consequences of the terrorist attack.

Categorically rejecting US claims for justifying the clear state terrorist act in assassinating Soleimani, the letter declared that Iran will legally defend its right to adopt necessary measures in this respect.

Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were assassinated on Friday on the order of the US President Donald Trump in an airstrike on their convoy in Baghdad Airport by Pentagon drones.

