Iranians welcome IRGC attacks on US bases

People are showing their happiness by pouring into the streets in cars and chanting religious slogans like "Allah Akbar".

According to some Arab media, US-led coalition forces are in a rush and US planes are in the fire.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister wrote in his Twitter account: "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched."

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," he added.

