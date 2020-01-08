US planes in fire after Iran's missile attack: Source

Speaking to IRNA, an informed source said that the US planes got fired after the base was targeted by the IRGC ballistic missiles.

Primary reports had it that after the IRGC missile attacks on the US base, some of the American planes were in fire.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

After the assassination of the IRGC great commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

The missile attack took place before the body of the martyred General was laid to rest in his hometown this morning.

