Body of Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis transferred to Najaf for burial

His body was moved to Iran on Sunday along with that of the IRGC great commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani to receive funeral procession in the country.

Elaborate funerals had been held for the two great commanders in Iraqi holy cities of Karbala and Najaf before their bodies were transferred to Iran.

Finally, they were moved to the capital to be received by the people of Tehran and top Iranian officials as well as key regional figures from the Resistance Front that oppose the US and Israeli hostile aggression in the region.

Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis was also well received in a huge procession in Basra, his hometown, before being transferred to Najaf.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, the head of Quds Forces of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was assassinated at the order of the US President Donald Trump in an airstrike by the Pentagon in Baghdad on Friday along with Iraqi PNU leader Al-Muhandis and eight others in their entourage.

