KL Summit 2019 kicks off with Iran's participation

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed upon his arrival at the conference venue.

Before the summit began, the leaders of the participating countries took a commemorative photo, and the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit was officially inaugurated by King Sultan Abdullah of Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani are other speakers at the opening ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Summit.

President Rouhani, who is in Malaysia to attend the Kuala Lumpur summit in Malaysia, met with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah on Wednesday, and lauded the Malaysian prime minister's timely action to hold the Kuala Lumpur conference to address the most important issues of the Muslim world to address the problems of the Muslim world, and referred to the three issues of Palestine, the interference of major powers in Muslim domestic affairs, and the need for scientific and economic advancement as significant issues of the Muslim world.

President Hassan Rouhani underlined that Palestine is one of the chronic wounds of the Islamic world that needs to be taken seriously at the Kuala Lumpur summit, and said that it is impossible to solve problems of the Muslim world without solidarity and cooperation among Muslim states.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, heading a high-profile political delegation, left Tehran for Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning (December 17) to participate in the 2019 Summit of the World Leaders.

