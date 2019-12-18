Dec 18, 2019, 11:45 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83600248
0 Persons

Tags

Producing common brand topic of Rouhani, Malaysian PM dialogue

Producing common brand topic of Rouhani, Malaysian PM dialogue

Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA -- Deputy head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezzi said on Wednesday that producing common brand between Iran and Malaysia and joint investment in Jask were topic of President Hassan Rouhani and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that solving Iranian students in Malaysia was among the most significant issues during the talks.

Rouhani is currently on a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019.

Rouhani's visit to Malaysia is taking place upon an official invitation of Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammed.

Rouhani is slated to leave for Japan to hold talks with Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on boosting bilateral relations.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 10 =