20th int'l water industry exhibition kicks off in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – The 20th International Water Industry and Wastewater Facilities Exhibition started work in the Tehran International Exhibition Centre on January 22.

Featuring 150 Iranian companies and five international participants, this event aims to highlight smart technologies, showcase advancements in water innovation, and promote collaboration for environmental sustainability.

The exhibition includes participants from Iran as well as international representatives from India, Italy, Austria, Germany, and China.

The event will run from January 22 to January 25, 2025, at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

