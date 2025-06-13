Sounds of explosions are heard in and near Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Sounds of explosions have been heard in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, amid reports in Israeli media that the Israeli regime is carrying out strikes against Iranian targets.

The sounds were heard early on Friday. Unverified images and footage began to appear on social media of Tehran’s skyline in which plumes of smoke could be seen.

The sources of the sounds are still unclear, and the Israeli claims were not immediately verified.

The Times of Israel cited Israeli minister for military affairs Israel Katz as saying that the regime was conducting strikes on Iran. Katz simultaneously declared a state of emergency across Israel.

In recent days, and as reports emerged in U.S. and Israeli media about imminent strikes against Iran, Iranian officials warned that any aggression against Iranian territory would have devastating consequences.

The United States earlier began an evacuation of its non-essential embassy staff and their families from the region, as U.S. intelligence indicated that Israel was planning to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a statement later on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel had taken “unilateral” action against Iran and that the United States had not been involved.

(This is a developing story.)

