Saudi Arabia stresses prevention of any conflict in region

Tehran, IRNA – The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of preventing the start of any war in the region, as the regional countries have “feared since the start of Israel's war in Gaza,” last October.

"Obviously a war between Iran and Israel, any war in our region is something we should try to avoid as much as possible," Reuters quoted Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud as saying in Switzerland on Tuesday during his speech at the Davos 2025 meeting.

"I don't see the incoming US administration as contributory to the risk of war, on the contrary, President Trump has been quite clear he does not favor conflict," the Saudi foreign minister added.

About a week ago, the leaders of Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region called on US President Donald Trump to adopt “a softer stance” on the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to a New York Times report.

The Persian Gulf countries further urged Trump — who officially became US president on January 20 — to take “a tougher line on Israel.”

The 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos kicked off in the Swiss town under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” on Monday, January 20, 2025, for five days. Børge Brende, the president of the WEF, had already announced that Trump would deliver an online speech to the Davos meeting three days after his inauguration.

