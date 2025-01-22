Kish Safety Expo kicks off in southern Iran

Kish, IRNA – The First International Fire Safety Crisis Management and Rescue Exhibition (Kish Safety Expo) started work in Kish Island on January 21.

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of the expo, the event's organizer, Ahmad Gholamian, said that 22 international companies of famous brands have participated in this exhibition.

The equipment displayed in this event represents some of the latest technologies of the world, he said, adding that Iran's industries are highly sensitive and require error-free fire extinguishing equipment.

He also referred to unveiling three top technologies at the Kish Safety Expo, including a remote control monitor that can be installed on fire trucks with a capacity of more than 5,000 liters per minute and a new system designed for the safety of data centers in case of fire.

Additionally, Gholamian said that the firefighting robot, which can be installed on the firefighting vehicles, will also another key technology unveiled at this exhibition.

"This new technology was imported from China and is being indigenized by an Iranian company," he noted.

Moreover, a rapid response fire truck designed for narrow roads will also be unveiled on the sidelines of this exhibition, he stated.

