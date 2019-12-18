President Rouhani's aide reviews solutions to problems of Iranian expatriates in Malaysia

Vaezi, who traveled to Malaysia along with the president on Wednesday, immediately met with students, professors and economic activists living in Malaysia, following an order from President Hassan Rouhani to address the problems of Iranians living in Malaysia and solve their problems.

In a heartfelt meeting with Iranian President in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, three individuals representing Iran's university professors, students and businessmen spoke about their problems and called on President Rouhani to address them which the president assigned Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi to examine the issues raised and take the needed steps to address them.

Immediately after the meeting, Vaezi was present among the Iranian expatriates and heard the issues raised, pledging to resolve these problems and emphasizing that the necessary measures would be taken as soon as possible.

President Rouhani has been invited by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed to attend a summit of heads of the Islamic states in Kuala Lumpur. Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, President Rouhani will depart for Japan on Friday to meet Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

