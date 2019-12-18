Iran ready to work with Muslims on artificial intelligence

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to work with other Islamic countries to develop artificial intelligence," Rouhani tweeted on Wednesday.

"The future of the world economy is the digital economy; and progress is achieved with partnership," he added.

Rouhani is currently on a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019.

Rouhani's visit to Malaysia is taking place upon the official invitation of Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad.

The event is slated to be held in presence of 400 international figures including 250 world leaders and political personalities from 52 countries on December 18-21.

Participants are supposed to discuss the most important challenges in the Islamic countries and major subjects of the Muslim World.

President Rouhani is also to visit Tokyo to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

The meeting is aimed at developing Iranian trade ties with Japan.

