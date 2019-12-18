Pres. Rouhani: Many problems for Muslims due to US intervention

President Rouhani, who traveled to Malaysia to attend the Kuala Lumpur summit of heads of Islamic states, said during a meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed on Wednesday that Muslims are all from one family and should feel responsible for each other. Many problems that Muslims are facing are because of the US intervention, such as sanctions against Iran.

Rouhani noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran had been under unilateral and cruel sanctions for the past two years, and said that the US sanctions against Iran had been implemented despite the UN Resolution 2231 and after the United States withdrew from the deal without any reason.

The president emphasized that the US has failed to gain anything from the sanctions re-imposed against Iran because of the resistance of the people and said that over the past 5 months, despite the US maximum pressure, "we have been able to improve our economic situation".

Referring to the importance of relations with Malaysia for the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Rouhani stressed the development and deepening of relations with the country in all fields.

"The two countries should expand their scientific and technological cooperation and the fields of energy, industry and tourism, maritime cooperation, information technology can be good areas for cooperation between the two countries," the Iranian president added.

The president went on to say that Tehran and Kuala Lumpur could cooperate in medical fields with high experience, adding that sanctions could not affect "our willingness to develop cooperation".

President Rouhani reiterated the proposal for an industrial partnership between the two countries to have a common brand and stated that Jask Free Zone in southern Iran is ready for cooperation and joint venture.

The Iranians are "our supporters and we have a serious will to expand trade and cooperation between the two sides", Prime Minister of Malaysia said.

Referring to the impact of the US sanctions on the two countries' trade cooperation, Mahathir Mohammed highlighted that "we are working to increase the two countries' trade cooperation again" and are ready to cooperate in the fields of science and technology.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, for his part, touched down that "we have always been under the pressure of great powers", saying "we condemn Iran's illegal sanctions in violation of the UN law".

Mahathir Mohammed noted that "we believe Iran is heading in its direction despite the US and European pressures" and noted that external pressure management is the Iranian experience that "we need to learn from".

The Malaysian prime minister described the Kuala Lumpur summit as an opportunity to exchange experience among Islamic countries, adding, "We will continue our trade and economic relations with Iran."

Mahathir Mohammed underscored that Malaysia's motto is Islamic unity and power in order to be resilient in the face of the enemies and "we must pursue the exchange of experience information in various fields".

