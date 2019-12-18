Zarif lauds fruitful Malaysian talks

Zarif is accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to attend 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit, wrote in his Twitter account: "Good to be in Kuala Lumpur with Pres. @HassanRouhani to attend #KLSummit2019,"

"Held fruitful mtgs with King Abdullah and PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad (@chedetofficial( on bilateral relations, regional affairs, and the state of the Islamic world," he added.

"Also a warm get together w/ Iranians," he noted.

Rouhani's visit to Malaysia is taking place upon the official invitation of Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad.

The event is slated to be held in presence of 400 international figures including 250 world leaders and political personalities from 52 countries on December 18-21.

Participants are supposed to discuss the most important challenges in the Islamic countries and major subjects of the Muslim World.

President Rouhani is also to visit Tokyo to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

The meeting is aimed at developing Iranian trade ties with Japan.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish