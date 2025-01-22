Hamas emerged victorious in Gaza war: Iran official

Tehran, IRNA – A member of the Expediency Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Palestinian resistance movement emerged victorious in the Gaza war and stands ready to confront the occupying Israeli regime in due time.

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel on Tuesday, Mohsen Rezaei stated that the resistance in Gaza, led by Hamas, achieved victory, enhanced by other resistance fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

According to the Iranian official, the war on Gaza and then developments in Lebanon and Syria were a coordinated plot by the US and the Israeli regime, with potential consequences extending into East Asia.

Regarding the war in Lebanon, Rezaei said that the Zionist regime believed the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah would enable them to gain control over the Litani River; however, the occupying forces have no option but to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

Rezaei also addressed recent developments in Syria, noting that the future government in Damascus must reflect the interests of all Syrian citizens. He expressed hope that it would effectively safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

As to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, he said that other signatories to the agreement with Iran failed to compel US President Donald Trump to adhere to this accord, leaving Tehran skeptical of their commitment.

