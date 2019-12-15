Iran exports Nano biodegradable plastic bags to Iraq

Director of Nano knowledge-based Green Company, Mohammad-Ali Valian said that the company has launched three nano products so far, including nano-reinforced plastic bags, biodegradable and resistant plastic bags as well as hospital-based antibacterial waste bags.

In addition to meet the domestic market needs, the company also exports the products so that over the past year, some 1,200 tons of the products have been exported to Iraq, given the devastating effects of common plastics on nature, the products are environment-friendly.

Valian announced that because of their high strength and special properties, the nano bags are highly on demand in the domestic market.

Mashhad-based Astan Qods Razavi conglomerate is currently one of our main customers.

In addition, different municipalities in Iran use Nano's biodegradable waste bags. Tehran, Damavand and Tabriz municipalities are among the consumers.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish