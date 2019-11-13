Iran-China knowledge-based companies sign seven MoUs

The MoUs were signed between the two companies on the sideline of the Advanced Technology Fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong province in southern China.

These included two Memoranda of Understanding between Iran Nano Companies and WWOIPT from China and Dong Gon International Technology Company.

Sedna and AICell companies from Iran also signed MoUs with Guangzhou Electric Shengli and Selamat Tech Shanghai respectively.

Iran's Middle East Gene Therapy and Sepid Jamgan Technologists also signed one MoU with Shanghai Unicar Biomedicine and Shanghai Sonbio Biotechnology and International Microelectronics Corporation.

The Vice President for Science and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the sideline of the ceremony and exhibition in South China said that Advanced Technology Exhibition is a suitable marketing opportunity for Iranian companies.

China has developed tremendously in technology in recent years, and we hope that Iranian knowledge-based companies to take advantage of this opportunity to promote themselves, Sorna Sattari said after visiting China's Advanced Technology Fair in Shenzhen.

