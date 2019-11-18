Iran makes ingredient for anti-cancer pharmaceutical drugs

Calcium carbonate nanoparticles have a wide variety of uses in industries. They can be used in production of important materials, such as catalyst and nano-wire, as well as improving polypropylene and polymers.

Producing the ingredient in Iran can ease the pressure of the sanctions and lower the costs of medicare for the patients.

Calcium carbonate nanoparticles are among the most useful nano materials of the world. They are both used in industry and in medicine, such as in making prostheses, anticancer drugs, and dental and bone adhesives, said Payman Razeghi, the managing-director of Kimia Pishro Sanat Company that has produced the precious material.

Razeghi said that it is the first time the material has been made in the Middle East, adding that the next step is to get the international standard certificates in the current or the following year, and then export the pharmaceutical to the European Union.

He said that in the past Iran imported the material from China, Austria, and Spain.

The Office of the Vice-President for Science and Technology has made practical support to production of the anti-cancer ingredient.

