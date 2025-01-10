Funeral ceremony held for Finnish researcher, known as "Mother of Cranes" in Iran’s Mazandaran

Sari, IRNA—A funeral ceremony has been held in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran for Finnish researcher Ellen Vuosalo, known as the Mother of the Siberian Cranes, who passed away two days ago at the age of 95.

The ceremony took place in the town of Royan, located in the western part of the province, on Friday.

Vuosalo, renowned for her more than five decades of research on migratory birds, especially Siberian cranes, aka snow cranes, lived in Royan

In addition to her scientific work, she maintained close ties with local communities.

Fifty years ago, Vuosalo moved to Mazandaran after marrying her Iranian husband.

