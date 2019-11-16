Iranian company earns ASPA Awards

According to the company's official website, "ASPA is an international nongovernmental organization established in Japan in 1997 for the purpose of accomplishing the joint development in the fields of science, technology, industry and economy in the Asian region."

"ASPA has been trying to present a new paradigm for Asian industry and build economic consensus in Asia by bringing innovative organizations, companies and individuals together that make contributions to industrial and economic development in their societies," it added.

Pardis production Group – Nano Seez, was founded in 1999 in order to produce nano and biotechnological products and is currently operating as Iran's largest biotechnological and Nanotechnological center, the company website reported.

It added: "Production of raw materials for the agricultural industry particularly in the fertilizer industry as well as the production of biotechnological and nanomaterials required by agriculture sector are some of the company's plans."

The 23rd ASPA Annual Conference was held in Taiwan on November 11-13.

