Def Min: Nano-technology plays major role in boosting deterrence power

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 12th Nanotechnology Festival and Exhibition, Hatami said Iran is standing on a high position in the world in the field of nano-technology.

He referred to knowledge-based and industrial companies' activities, making over 100 products, positive growth in the market and exporting nano products to over 10 states in the world as Iran's achievement in this field.

Iranian commander noted that nano-technology can develop Iran's defense industry in electronic, aerial, marine and space fields.

He went on to say that nano-technology has huge effect on developing defense systems.

