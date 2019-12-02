Iranian director; juror of Dhaka International Short Film Festival

The festival was initiated in December 1988 as the first international festival of short films in entire subcontinent. Both eminent and young filmmakers attended the previous thirteen editions from Europe, Asia, and America.

Among them were eminent Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi and Indian film directors Mrinal Sen, Buddheadev Dasgupta, Gautam Ghose and Aparna Sen. In the last festival, a total of 300 films from 60 countries participated. The festival is now an internationally recognized showcase for latest short and independent films made around the globe.

The festival has now become a major biennial cultural event of the country, and has been growing in size, stature, and media coverage.

Iranian director Saeed Nejati was born in Arak city in 1981 and has directed "It Rains Slowly, Always You Say Hello First, Dabur" movies.

Up to now, he was awarded "Diploma of Honor and Cash Prize of the Roshd International Film Festival Awards for Best Short Fiction Film" and is being nominated for "Tehran International Short Film Festival Award for Best Screenplay - National Competition".

