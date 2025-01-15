President Pezeshkian's visit to Tajikistan is historic event: FM spox

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that today, President Masoud Pezeshkian is traveling to Tajikistan, the land of people of the same language, descent, culture, and roots, adding that this is the first foreign visit of President Pezeshkian in 2025 it shows the determination of the leaders of the two countries to further expand relations.

"Thirty-three years ago on these days, less than 4 months after the declaration of independence of Tajikistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, which had previously registered its name as the first country to recognize the young government of Tajikistan, sent an ambassador and established an embassy there. It made the name of Iran as the first country with an ambassador to the noble Tajik people," he added.

2050