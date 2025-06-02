Enemies seek to weaken Iran with false propaganda campaign: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned about the false propaganda campaign against Iran, saying that adversaries are resorting to plunge the country into a crisis.

Addressing the National Productivity Conference in Tehran on Sunday, Pezeshkian emphasized that the Iranian nation has no sympathy for those who are sitting across the borders and plotting for the collapse of the Islamic Republic.

He said the conspirators' actions showed they were not well-wishers of this nation.

“Our country, society and people are more valuable than my life,” he said, adding that as the president, “I have no right to make a decision that will harm them.”

Explaining the themes of the conference, the president called for collective efforts to turn Iran into a progressive country.

Pezeshkian said that sustainable development can be achieved only by changing attitudes and performance of individuals as the change of a society begins from within the people. “Allah does not change people until they change themselves,” he quoted a verse from the holy Qur’an.

Criticizing the factional and partisan view in the country’s management, he noted that the problem in Iran, today, is not policies or programs but actions to accomplish them.

The president stressed that Iran would have been leading and inspiring in the region in economy, science and technology if it could follow the vision outlined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Referring to strategies in the field of productivity, Pezeshkian said that a global assessment has found responsibility, type of work, and accountability as three principles for successful reforms which must be implemented at all levels of management.

In the end, the president emphasized that Iran is no less than other countries, and will turn into an inspiring and pioneering nation should it follow the vision that has been drawn.

