Nuclear chief: Uranium enrichment is a red line with no alternatives

Tehran, IRNA – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) has stated that uranium enrichment is the foundation of the country’s nuclear industry and a non-negotiable red line for the Islamic Republic.

In a televised interview on Sunday evening, Mohammad Eslami rejected any alternative to enrichment, saying, “No one can claim Iran has no right to enrichment, because this matter falls within its own specific frameworks and requirements.”

Drawing a comparison to the power sector, Eslami argued that denying Iran enrichment rights would be as illogical as telling a country it may build power lines but not power plants. “This is not logical,” he stated.

“In the nuclear industry, enrichment is like the power plant in the electricity industry; it forms the base and essence of the entire process,” he explained.

Eslami underlined that without enrichment, there would be no nuclear fuel cycle, and without that, Iran would lose its ability to pursue research and applications in vital areas such as medicine and industry.

Commenting on the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), Eslami dismissed it as legally baseless and lacking substantive content.

He said the report merely pleases “the Zionist community opposed to Iran,” adding that Tehran is closely monitoring all such developments.

