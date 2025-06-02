Iran is preparing its response to U.S. proposal: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has announced that Iran is preparing a response to an official proposal of the United States regarding the Omani-mediated nuclear talks.

Araqchi made the announcement in a cabinet session on Sunday, during which he briefed members on the latest status of the indirect nuclear negotiations with the U.S. as well as the proposal that was conveyed by Oman.

Iran received the proposal on Saturday from Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi during his visit to Tehran.

“My dear brother @badralbusaidi, distinguished Foreign Minister of Oman, paid a short visit to Tehran today to present elements of a U.S. proposal which will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran,” Araqchi said on his X account on May 31.

The proposal, prepared by the U.S. president’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, is the first official proposal sent to Iran since the two sides began the ongoing negotiations in early April.

Witkoff and Araqchi, who represent their countries in the negotiations, have so far held five rounds of indirect talks aimed at reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran says any agreement must respect its right to uranium enrichment and lift the sanctions in place against the Iranian nation.

