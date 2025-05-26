Iran is reviewing Oman’s proposals on nuclear talks: Foreign Minister Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran is reviewing proposals put forward by Oman during the latest round of negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The top Iranian diplomat said on Sunday that the proposals were put forward by his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi during the fifth round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which took place on Friday in Italy’s capital, Rome.

Araqchi added that Iran is currently reviewing the proposals that are aimed are removing hurdles.

He made the comments as he spoke with reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating Africa Day in Tehran. The event marks the establishment of the African Union on May 25.

The talks between Tehran and Washington are aimed at reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program. The Islamic Republic says, as a signatory to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. Iran says any agreement must guarantee that right and removes sanctions in place against the Iranian nation.

