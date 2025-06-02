Jun 2, 2025, 8:30 AM
Araqchi in Cairo to discuss Iran-Egypt relations

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi kicks off a visit to Egypt as he lands in Cairo's airport on June 1, 2025.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Cairo on Sunday night for talks on bilateral relations and the war in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, for talks with senior officials there that would focus on Iran-Egypt ties as well as developments in the West Asia region.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Sunday night.

He is scheduled to meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

According to a press release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, discussions will focus on bilateral relations between Tehran and Cairo, as well as international and regional developments, particularly the war in Gaza where Israel is committing crimes against Palestinians.

The top Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to visit Lebanon.

