Iran offers condolences to Russia over bridge collapse

Moscow, IRNA – Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, has extended condolences to the government and people of Russia over a bridge collapse in the Bryansk region that has left seven dead and dozens injured.

In a message posted on the social media platform X on Sunday, Jalali expressed sympathy to the Russian people over the deadly collapse.

The envoy wished the injured of the incident a speedy recovery.

According to TASS news agency, a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31 after a motor bridge collapse on it. As a result of the accident, seven people lost their lives and 66 were injured.

7129**9417