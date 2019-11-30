Nov 30, 2019, 8:36 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83575145
0 Persons

Tags

Special jury award of Turkish fest goes to 'The Warden'

Special jury award of Turkish fest goes to 'The Warden'

Tehran, Nov 30, IRNA - Iran's feature movie ‘The Warden’ directed by Nima Javidi received the Special jury award at the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Turkey.

Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar, Atila Pesyani, Setareh Pesyani, Habib Rezaee as well as Mani Haqiqi are among the cast members.

It narrates an old prison in southern Iran in 1968 which had been evacuated due to its proximity to the city's airport that was under construction. The warden of the prison named Nemat Jahed, and his officers are transferring the prisoners to the new facility, the synopsis of the film reads.

The 9th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival was held during November 22-28 in Istanbul.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 3 =