Special jury award of Turkish fest goes to 'The Warden'

Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar, Atila Pesyani, Setareh Pesyani, Habib Rezaee as well as Mani Haqiqi are among the cast members.

It narrates an old prison in southern Iran in 1968 which had been evacuated due to its proximity to the city's airport that was under construction. The warden of the prison named Nemat Jahed, and his officers are transferring the prisoners to the new facility, the synopsis of the film reads.

The 9th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival was held during November 22-28 in Istanbul.

