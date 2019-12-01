Dec 1, 2019, 6:52 PM
Iranian short film awarded at Malta fest

Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA - Iran's short film ‘Magralen’ written by Payam Saeedi and directed by Maryam Zarei won an award at the 57th Golden Knight Malta International Film Festival.

Atena Soleimani, Rozmaryam Kazemi, Taha Najafpour as well as Mansour Nasiri are among the cast of the film.

The 57th edition of the festival took place in the Republic of Malta on November 30.

