Iranian feature film awarded at Estonian fest

Houtan Shakiba, Elnaz Shakerdoost, Fereshteh Sadre Orafaee, Shabnam Moghadami as well as Armin Rahimian are among the cast members.
The 23rd edition of the festival was held on November 15-December 1.
Tehran, Dec 1, IRNA - Iranian feature film 'When the Moon Was Full' written and directed by Narges Abyar received an award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.
