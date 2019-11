Also, the award for the best mid-length documentary went to Iran's “Anticlockwise” by Jalal Vafaei.

In addition, the Iranian short documentary 'Asho' directed by Jafar Najafi received the award for the best children’s documentary at the event.

The 32nd edition of the festival kicked off on November 20 and will wrap up on December 1.

