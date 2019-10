The cinematic work narrates the story of a boy named 'Asho' who is keen on the world of movies.

Being busy taking care of sheep from dawn to dusk and dealing with everyday tasks, his life is interwoven with his dreams of cinema.

The 62nd International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film is set to take place in Leipzig of Germany from October 28 to November 3.

