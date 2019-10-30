Iran's 'Lotus' wins awards in 2019 ForadCamp

Lotus received Granollers Cultural Association Mention and the best movie award.

"ForadCamp is a Cinema and Nature film Exhibition, whose Official Section is open to non-fiction films, made in any video format," according to the festival's official website.

"Also, this year there will be a children's section, ForadCamp Kids, aimed at people under 12 and their families, in which there will be documentary and animation short films," it added.

The Iranian work had earlier received awards from Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, Beirut International Film Festival, Cinéma vérité, Roshd Film Festival, and Varesh International Film Festival.

In February of 1996, the Lafour dam was started to be built in the north of Iran, IMDb reported about the story of the documentary.

"In April of 2010, after the impoundment, Lafourak village and a few other villages went underwater about 80 meters," it added.

"This led to the villagers' emigration to the other towns. But the old woman could not leave there, She built a hut on the hill, and stayed there."

"So she is waiting for a permit to enter the island to visit the only resident for thirteen years old."

